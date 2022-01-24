Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.64 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $279.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $86.24 or 0.00255598 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,741.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00809959 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,960,183 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

