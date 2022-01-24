BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.84

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 2869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $718.46 million, a PE ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 237.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
