BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.84

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 2869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $718.46 million, a PE ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 237.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

