BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 61.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of BB stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.