BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of South Jersey Industries worth $380,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,673,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SJI stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.