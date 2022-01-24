BlackRock Inc. Has $343.49 Million Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,829,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $343,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,400. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.17 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 183.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 545.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.