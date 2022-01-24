BlackRock Inc. Has $353.99 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,580,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Radian Group worth $353,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

NYSE RDN opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

