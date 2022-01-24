BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,541,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,395,102 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Rambus worth $367,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rambus by 108,286.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

