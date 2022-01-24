BlackRock Inc. Sells 113,837 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,748,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial worth $350,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

