BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 64.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

MHD stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.