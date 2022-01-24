Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $72.28. 1,160,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $43,694,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 407,611 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.