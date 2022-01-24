Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

LH opened at $271.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

