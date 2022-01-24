Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,273,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $464.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $617.52 and a 200-day moving average of $612.28. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.68 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

