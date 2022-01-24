Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,440 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $55.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

