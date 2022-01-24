Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $4.09 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $254.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.03. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.59.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.