BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.22 ($76.38).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €62.44 ($70.95) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €60.17 and its 200 day moving average is €56.28. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

