Bokf Na Invests $997,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $162.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.