Bokf Na Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,936,000 after purchasing an additional 191,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

