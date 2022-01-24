Bokf Na Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bokf Na bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

