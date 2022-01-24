Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $26,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.