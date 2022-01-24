Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

