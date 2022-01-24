Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

