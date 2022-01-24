Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

NYSE BOOT traded up $4.80 on Monday, hitting $97.73. 911,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

