Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOUYF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

BOUYF opened at $36.25 on Monday. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

