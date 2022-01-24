Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will report $65.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $65.80 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year sales of $233.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,245. Braze has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.