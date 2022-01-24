Breakline Capital LLC Has $9.24 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Breakline Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,755 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 7.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $906,138,000 after acquiring an additional 335,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.94. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

