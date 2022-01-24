Breakline Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. Analog Devices comprises 3.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 16,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1,849.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 240.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,673,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Analog Devices by 69.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of ADI opened at $159.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

