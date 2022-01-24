Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

