Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $546.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lowered their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

