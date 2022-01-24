Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $625.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

