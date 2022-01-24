Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.