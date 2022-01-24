Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DHT by 40.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $842.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.50 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. Analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

