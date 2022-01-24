Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $210,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 78.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $116.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

