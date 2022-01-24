Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 5,416 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

