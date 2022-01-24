Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

