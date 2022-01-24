Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

