Brokerages Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%.

LX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264,429 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in LexinFintech by 68.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 267,188 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 196.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 1,150.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 159,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,285,000 after buying an additional 88,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 82,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $591.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

