Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report $359.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.71 million and the highest is $361.00 million. Okta posted sales of $234.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.96.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $188.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 52-week low of $176.38 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

