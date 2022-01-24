Brokerages Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. Ooma posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

OOMA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $434.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.48 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 233,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

