Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.44. 2,980,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,726. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

