Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.56. Ryder System posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

NYSE R traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $75.86. 740,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,024. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

