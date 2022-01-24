Brokerages Anticipate Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Turing’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWKS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.28. 751,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,685. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11. Turing has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

