Brokerages Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QFIN. CLSA raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

QFIN traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,634. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

