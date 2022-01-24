Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.95. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

