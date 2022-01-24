Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post $267.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.81 million and the highest is $268.70 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $224.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $367.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.70. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $311.03 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

