Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Camping World reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NYSE CWH traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Camping World by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Camping World by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

