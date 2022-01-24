Brokerages Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to report $34.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $34.48 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $138.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.17 million to $140.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.