Brokerages Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $279.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 213,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 123,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.