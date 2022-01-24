Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.57. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAFC. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

HAFC stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $762.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

