Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.12). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. 2,992,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,102. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

