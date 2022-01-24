Brokerages Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Skillz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 690,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 in the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 2.1% in the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after buying an additional 69,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.